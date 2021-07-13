Offre de Stage : Creative Community Manager – Tonsser

Start Date : August/September 2021

Location : Paris (3 days at the office/2 days remote)

Type : Internship & Student Work Contract (‘Alternance »)

In 2018, we created the 1st Tonsser United team to provide an alternative journey for unsigned youth football players. Based on their performances on the Tonsser app, players can earn a selection for Tonsser United in matches against academies, showcase events and tournaments facing pro teams such as Juventus, PSG, Lyon and Fulham. Today 65% of players who have played for Tonsser United have been on trials or signed a contract with a pro club.

As we work to add more value, give visibility and provide more opportunities for youth players in France, Tonsser is looking for an intern to help engage our community of fans & players through our social platforms for our 21st Century football club, Tonsser United.

The job:

The Creative Community Manager’s mission is to ensure the social channels are filled with amazing content that embodies our vision, ethos, and spirit, while ensuring it is consistent with our social strategy. This includes:

– Adapting Tonsser United global assets, to fit the taste and tone of the Tonsser community in France

– Sourcing and repackaging exciting video clips, you find within the Tonsser community to keep our social channels alight with amazing grassroot player highlights

– Sourcing relevant football content from beyond the Tonsser player community and bringing it into our social ecosystem in a credible way

– Coming up with fun creative ideas, to further promote the identity and spark the imagination of our players

– Community management, responding to inbound messages, commenting both reactive and proactively, channelling

– Help build player relations, through social outreach & on ground activities

– Provide regular performance reports to the Partnership & Content Specialist

– Editing video to maximize its performance and ensure it fits the style guide of our brand + social channel it will be housed in (we will provide training and guidance on Premiere Pro if necessary)

– Preparing imagery for social posts on Photoshop (as above)

– Writing the text/copy for social posts, with keen attention to detail when it comes to spelling and grammar

Availability:

The internship should start in September for a period of 6 months.

Remuneration & benefits:

Since it is a 6 months contract, the internship will be paid 600,60 € a month. On top of that, you will have 50% of your transport cost refunded as well as budget for lunch.

Requirements

Have a good level of English and be able to communicate effectively with the team.

Be a proud problem-solver, proactive and unafraid to float ideas

Show hunger and willingness to learn

Have an innate interest in social media

Love football, love French football culture

Be organised and communicate up the chain to managers or peers

Unafraid to flag mistakes or raise potential issues early to help us help you!

Be an ear to the ground in France

Hard working, passionate and self-motivated individual

Understanding and appreciation of storytelling, relatability and what binds a community

About Tonsser

Team of 15 hungry and kind girls and guys. Offices in Paris, London, Germany and HQ in Copenhagen

Backed by international investors and founders of companies like Spotify, Booking.com, Peakon, Vivino …

Working at Tonsser means you’re working on something very exciting: Shaping the future of football. Through technology we’ve seen a way to impact how new talents get discovered; we’re changing the game of football by placing the power where it belongs: in the hands of the 265 million performers of the sport. For the football players to be in control, they need their own football identity. That’s why we’ve built an app empowering football players to showcase their achievements and determine their success.

