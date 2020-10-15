Offre Emploi : Graphic Designer – Le Mans Endurance Management

About us:

We LMEM (Le Mans Endurance Management) are a subsidiary of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, creator and organiser of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. In partnership with the FIA (Fédération Internationale Automobile), we organise the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series in world-wide with the 2021 calendars below:

• Mar 19, 2021: 1000 Miles of Sebring – USA (WEC)

• Apr 18, 2021: 4 Hours of Barcelona – Spain (ELMS)

• May 1, 2021: Total 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps – Belgium (WEC) || May 16, 2021: 4 Hours of Red Bull Ring – Austria (ELMS)

• Jun 12-13, 2021: 89th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans – France (WEC/ELMS)

• Jul 11, 2021: 4 Hours of Monza – Italy (ELMS) || Jul 18, 2021: 4 Hours of Monza/6 Hours of Monza – Italy (WEC)

• Aug 29, 2021: 4 Hours of Le Castellet – France (ELMS)

• Sep 19, 2021: 4 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps – Belgium (ELMS) || Sep 26, 2021: 6 Hours of Fuji – Japan (WEC)

• Oct 24, 2021: 4 Hours of Portimao – Portugal (ELMS)

• Nov 20, 2021: 6 Hours of Bahrain – Bahrain (WEC)

Your Mission:

As a part of Graphic Designer’s mission, you will primarily participate in two Championships’ social media content visual creation and graphic design (around 60% of your workload). You will also collaborate across internal departments’ graphic design needs: Press, Marketing, Logistic, IT and Hospitality (around 40% of your workload). You will be reporting to Operations Director and working closely with a small and dynamic unit of three social media colleagues. Some of the travel onsite our races will be expected.

At the core, you are a storyteller with a special talent for designing compelling visuals, iconography, typography, photography, animation, and infographics. Your main missions will cover:

• Content creation, design, and manipulation of WEC & ELMS social media content (images, video, illustration)

• Prioritise and manage multiple graphic projects within design specifications for Press, Marketing, Logistic, IT and Hospitality

Your Profile:

• You have a strong passion and good knowledge for sport and automobile

• You are creative, curious, autonomy with a strong eye for visual composition

• You are an expert with Adobe Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere, After effects); video and motion graphics will be a plus

• You can both receive and give constructive criticism.

• You have good knowledge of social networks and its content creation

• You have a strong internet culture and are always the first to share a trendy meme with your friends

• You are always aware of the last trends and able to be a real force of proposition during editorial meetings

• You are a team player and can deal with the pressure of the money time

• You are comfortable for reading/speaking/writing in both French and English

• Experience as a graphic designer in a design agency or in-house team is preferable

We offer:

• A fixed-term contract, potentially evolving into an open-ended contract

• A strong team culture where successes are celebrated together

• An open company culture where you have the independence and room to unleash your creativity

• Being part of a world premium race championship with around 30 enthusiastic and talented teammates, always ready to share knowledge and support

Special conditions:

• Mission starts: ASAP

• Location: Paris (75116) or Le Mans (72000), depending on the candidate

** Applications to be sent to: recruitement@fiawec.com with the subject line « Graphic Designer” with your best creation portfolio **