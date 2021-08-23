Offre Emploi : Logistics Manager – Haute Route

Born in 2010, the Haute Route cycling series offers amateur riders to live a pro cycling experience across the world’s most iconic cols. 6 events will take place across the world in 2022, and 5 in Europe, including 3 touring events.

The Haute Route’s objective is to deliver an unparalleled ‘professional’ experience for amateur cyclists. This means not only delivering first class hospitality and event management, but all the key ingredients that make up the culture and experience of professional road racing.

The Operations Department is looking for a Logistics Manager starting from November / December to work across all the European Haute Route events.

Job location: Paudex, Lausanne area, Switzerland

Contract: 100%, start on November

POST DETAILS

The Haute Route Logistics Manager is responsible for ensuring overall logistical delivery across Haute Route events in Europe to the highest standard. Strong inter-personal skills, rigorous planning, budget control, sustainability awareness and team leadership are central to this role.

This will involve, but is not restricted to, the following:

– Manage the Haute Route logistics including infrastructure and materials in line with project’s overall objectives and targets

– Conceptualise event village layout and overall look and feel

– Relation with suppliers: sourcing, liaison and management (transport, podium etc.)

– Relation with host venues: ensure the respect of Haute Route specifications, being adaptative to the venue

– Work alongside all the other departments (participant relation, marketing and communication, race directors)

– Manage purchases centralising all the department’s needs (signage production, feed station products, textiles, rider goodies, Boutique products and potential others)

– Stock and inventory management and control

– Delivery management of our all the materials to the events and support with delivery of partners’ products

– Recruitment of the on-event crew (host venues managers, village, start and finish lines staff)

– Prepare brief and manage a team of event crew during the event

– Perform setup and breakdown of Event Village, start line, finish line as required

– Providing regular reports to the Head of Operations and key stakeholders as appropriate

– Budget management as relevant

– Document best practices and processes to keep up to date for potential franchised or licensed events in other continents.

This role requires travel to national and international events.

PERSONAL SPECIFICATION

– EU or Swiss National

– Minimum of 3 years relevant experience and a proven track record in logistics

– A passion for sport and knowledge of endurance sports and cycling in particular is an advantage

– Good knowledge of Microsoft software is essential and especially Excel (familiarity with Mac beneficial)

– Ability to manage own workload to set deadlines and management of others in team as relevant

– Fluency in English and French (either native or strong command) is mandatory, additional languages would be an asset (especially Italian or Spanish)

– Ability to manage external suppliers and managing budgets

– Good reporting skills

– Ability to work on-site at events throughout the year

– Good communicator with ability to lead and motivate a team

– Creative problem solver and willing to try new things

– Determined, resourceful and resilient

– Able to work under pressure

– Enjoys regular travel and working in new and sometimes challenging locations, even at week-ends and during the summer

– Be used to a ‘project’ based lifestyle

– International awareness, sensitivity to foreign cultures and sufficient etiquette and presence to work with high level local government stakeholders

– Great sense of humour which carries through under pressure

– Excellent organisational skills and self-motivated personality with the ability to work to tight deadlines, cope with event pressures, and manage their own time effectively, who can work well within a small and hard-working team

– Car driving license is mandatory (B category), Trucks driving license (C category) and CACES license is an advantage

HOW TO APPLY

Share your resume with us and in your own words, tell us:

– why you are the person we are looking for

– how motivated you are to join our team

Then simply email your application to: careers-ch@hauteroute-group.com