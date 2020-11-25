Offre de Stage : Content Coordinator – Tonsser

Reporting directly to the Content Lead, but working closely with the rest of the marketing team. This is an exciting opportunity to gain experience engaging with and growing your local Tonsser community via on-the-ground work, as well as in-app activities and social media.

Based in Paris, you must speak French natively / fluently. You must also demonstrate clear knowledge of the French football system, along with an appreciation for and understanding of youth football culture in France.

What you will be doing:

Execute market tactics, in relation to the Market Strategy for the French market in collaboration with Content Lead and rest of marketing team.

Build out the Content Capture network in the French Focus Cities, in collaboration w. Market Manager, Community Manager and team.

Be the go-guy in regards of the Content Capture Network internally & externally.

Onboard, manage & coordinate a team of Content Capturers.

Help build player relations through on-the-ground and social outreach.

Assist the partnership activation efforts for the French market in relation to any brand, media or club partnerships, following the guidelines from our Partnerships Manager.

After each weekend, ensure the social channels are filled with amazing content that embodies our vision, ethos, and spirit, while ensuring it is consistent with our content strategy, set by our Content Lead, including the following:

Adapt global assets to fit the taste and tone of the Tonsser community in France.

Source and repackage existing video clips you find within the Tonsser community to keep our social channels alight with amazing grassroot player highlights.

Community management; responding to inbound messages, commenting both reactive and proactively, channelling

Ensure continuous market feedback to both the Marketing Team, the Product Team and the Football Team.

You can say yes to the following:

Be a proud problem-solver, proactive and unafraid to float ideas

Show hunger and willingness to learn

Have an innate interest in social media

Love football, love French youth football culture

Be organised and communicate up the chain to managers or peers

Unafraid to flag mistakes or raise potential issues early to help us help you!

Be an ear to the ground in France

Hard working, passionate and self-motivated individual

Understanding and appreciation of storytelling, relatability and what binds a community

Some additional information:

Joining date: January / February

Location : Paris

Internship duration: 3-6 months

Hiring process: Interview with Mette – Interview with Hiring manager, Mohammed

What we offer:

A chance to grow one of the most promising startups in the football industry

An opportunity to build yourself into football content environment

Getting to teamwork with amazing people

Be part of a company with Multinational DNA, where the official language is English but we speak: Danish, Lithuanian, French, Spanish, Dutch, Serbo-Croatian, German, Polish, Portuguese, Bulgarian and Italian! 🌍

100% Work from home flexibility 🏡

Tonsser Gear for your keeping 🔥

Donkey Republic membership, so you can explore Copenhagen like a true native whenever you are here 🚲

About Tonsser

Team of 35 hungry and kind girls and guys. Offices in Paris, London, Germany and HQ in Copenhagen

Backed by international investors and founders of companies like Spotify, Booking.com, Peakon, Vivino …

Working at Tonsser means you’re working on something very exciting: Shaping the future of football. Through technology we’ve seen a way to impact how new talents get discovered; we’re changing the game of football by placing the power where it belongs: in the hands of the 265 million performers of the sport. For the football players to be in control, they need their own football identity. That’s why we’ve built an app empowering football players to showcase their achievements and determine their success.

Pour postuler, rendez-vous ici