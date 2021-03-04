Activation – En période de COVID-19, les Milwaukee Bucks lancent la « Hand Sanitizer Cam »

Actus Basket Game Day - Fan Experience Sports US Stades & Arenas
Par - Le 4 mars 2021

 

Alors que certaines salles NBA accueillent à nouveau du public en jauge limitée, les franchises doivent redoubler d’inventivité pour proposer de nouvelles animations « jour de match ».

Dans le contexte sanitaire actuel, les Milwaukee Bucks innovent avec l’introduction de la « Hand Sanitizer Cam » sur les écrans géants du Fiserv Forum.

Filmant certains fans dans les tribunes, une bouteille de gel hydroalcoolique invitent les supporters à se laver les mains de manière symbolique. Une bonne manière de rappeler les bonnes pratiques en cette période de COVID-19 et pourquoi pas associer une marque partenaire.

Malgré tout, cette activation a été mal interprétée par de nombreux internautes et certains spectateurs dans les tribunes. Il y a donc peu de chances de la revoir lors des prochains matchs comme le suggère le site outkick.com. D’ailleurs, la franchise NBA n’a pas communiqué sur cette initiative de la « Hand Sanitizer Cam » et n’a partagé aucun contenu sur ses plateformes.

