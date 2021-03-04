Offre Emploi : Community Manager – Unibet

THE ROLE :

If you are passionate about sports and a digital guru, in touch with all the new trends on social media then this role is shaped for you! Unibet France is recruiting a Community Manager on full-time permanent contract based in Boulogne-Billancourt (92). Unibet France is a brand of Kindred Group and one of the top sports-betting, horse racing and Poker operators in France. Reporting to the Content and Customer Experience Manager, you’ll be responsible for the community management and operational execution across the social media platforms for the UNIBET brand.

WHAT YOU WILL DO :

– Day-to-day management of the social media channels: moderation and animation of the social networks to create social bonding between the company and its customers

– Planning, generating and publishing content across the social media channels in line with the content calendars, priorities and marketing plans

– Creation and writing of editorial content (posts, visuals, social media contests articles, videos, graphics, etc.)

– Project management with external providers and develop a seasonal strategy, to deliver an up-to-date social media content to the followers’ base

– Daily monitoring of inbound interactions across the social community and appropriately responding or assigning to the relevant internal department (i.e. Customer Service)

– Lead a competitive intelligence (social media analysis) from which results content creation (selection, editing and sharing of relevant social media content)

– Day-to-day management of the influencer network; keeping an active network by supplying content, copy and images to the influencers

– Analyze and review the performance and optimize social media activity thanks to appropriate KPIs

– Ensure the social media activity is compliant

– Expected to keep up with industry and content trends as applicable to their role and actively contribute ideas and share insights with stakeholders with the support of the wider team

– There will be a requirement to work some evenings and weekends

HOW WILL SUCCES BE MEASURED IN THIS ROLE :

– Engagement across all social media channels

– Growth of the followers’ base across all social media channels

– Creativity and innovation

YOUR EXPERIENCE :

– A degree in Marketing / Communication with a specialization in social media or sports management Circa two years’ experience in community management, online content trends as digital marketing techniques are required

– 360 knowledge of social media marketing; with demonstrated experience working with Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube

– Demonstrated experience in delivering creative social media content that has delivered tangible results

– A good understanding of the online gambling industry, and a genuine interest into sports betting

– Excellent written and verbal skills in French language, with strong attention to details, as you must have great interpersonal skills

– A good level in English is required in order to cooperate with internal stakeholders

– Proven skills in using Adobe Creative Suite and Microsoft Office suite

– An ability to think creatively and be pro-active about coming up with ideas and new ways of working.

– Not afraid to challenge the status quo

IF YOU WANT TO APPLY, COPY AND PASTE THE LINK BELOW IN YOUR BROWSER :

https://careers.kindredgroup.com/vacancy/social-media-community-manager-france-paris/7289/description/