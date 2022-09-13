Offre de Stage : Community Manager – Tonsser

Start Date: September / October 2022

Location: Paris (3 days at the office/2 days remote)

Type: Internship only, this is not a Student Work contract or ‘Alternance’

In 2018, we created the 1st Tonsser United team to provide an alternative journey for unsigned youth football players. Based on their performances on the Tonsser app, players can earn a selection for Tonsser United in matches against academies, showcase events and tournaments facing pro teams such as Juventus, PSG, Lyon and Fulham. Today 65% of players who have played for Tonsser United have been on trials or signed a contract with a pro club.

As we work to add more value, give visibility and provide more opportunities for youth players in France, Tonsser is looking for a Community Management intern to help engage & grow our community of users.

As the Community Manager your mission is to ensure our social channels are filled with content that embodies our company values, engages our user base and creates awareness of the opportunities Tonsser can provide to players in France. Our team, Tonsser United, is at the heart of our social strategy in France.

What you will be doing:

– Attending our in-person Tonsser United events across France to capture & share behind-the-scenes content with our users

– Managing our official Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat channels

– Working with our Talent Identification team to find the best users in the Tonsser community users & sharing their stories on our social channels

– Interfacing with the social media teams of Pro clubs & football influencers to coordinate social announcements

– Adapting Tonsser United global assets, to fit the taste and tone of the Tonsser community in France

– Coming up with creative ideas, to further promote the identity and spark the imagination of our players

– Community management, responding to inbound messages, commenting both reactive and proactively

– Help build player relations, through social outreach & on-ground activities

– Provide regular performance reports to the Marketing Manager

– Write engaging copy for social posts, with keen attention to detail when it comes to spelling and grammar

– Create in-app push notifications to educate our users on new opportunities

Availability:

The internship should start in September / October for a period of 6 months.

It is a full-time, 5 days a week position totalling 37.5 hours a week

Remuneration

It is a 6 month paid internship, this is not a Student Work contract or ‘Alternance’

Other benefits:

– Free lunch in our office in La Defense (92)

– Free football sessions with the rest of the French team each month

– Experience our Tonsser United events every 2 months

All applications must be submitted in English

Who you are

You have a good level of English and be able to communicate effectively with the team.

You are a proud problem-solver, proactive and unafraid to float ideas

You show hunger and willingness to learn

You have an innate interest in social media

You love football, love French football culture

You are organised and communicate up the chain to managers or peers

You are unafraid to flag mistakes or raise potential issues early to help us help you!

You are a hard-working, passionate and self-motivated individual

You have an understanding and appreciation of copywriting and storytelling

