Offre de Stage : Participants Relations Assistant – Haute Route

The Participants Relationships Department is looking for a trainee for 1 year to work across all the European Haute Route events with a primary responsibility for supporting all Participants Relations Manager missions.

Working closely with the Participants relations team and in close collaboration with the communication department, this role touches all aspects of the participant side of a Haute Route events.

We need someone with a good level of French and English.

> Internship location: Paudex, Lausanne area, Switzerland

> Internship duration: 1 year, from September 2020 to September 2021

POST DETAILS

Throughout the year

– Support the Participants’ Relations Manager in managing participant relationships including specific event inbox and chat, answer and return calls, reply to participant emails and answer queries

– Support the Participants’ Relations Manager in coordinating participant feedbacks and useful data to the wider team.

– Perform a limited number of financial operations such as arranging bank transfers, refunds, use of discount codes, manual checks, and post-event invoicing.

– Assist with the management of the registration platform and CRM platform

Identify key prospects and build/maintain a strong relationship with a view to sell entries.

– Constantly strive to improve the participant experience – be attentive to participant needs and wants, and be creative in finding solutions.

– Support the Participants’ Relations Manager and Communications teams in the preparation of event rider communications including the Newsletters, the Official Guides and the Rider’s/Runner’s Roadbooks.

– Support the Communications teams in all assets available to any Franchisee events (Landing Page, All newsletters, Forms etc.)

– Support the Participant ‘ Relations and communication teams with the project “the right information, at the right place” (FAQ, Tutorials, Templates, Practical information, event bible etc.)

– Support the Participants’ Relations Manager Preparation of event materials (bibs, envelopes, meal cards, relay guides, bib vouchers and other documents).

– Support the Accommodation Coordinator in the creation and administration of rooming lists.

– Support the Participants’ Relations Manager in the creation and administration of participant surveys.

– Lead other individual projects as assigned by the Participants’ Relations Manager (Management of the extra service Transportation)

– Perform other tasks as required.

On-event

– Continue to be the main point of contact for participants on-event – welcoming participants and guests and providing support on any questions they may have, including solving registration problems.

– Escalate issues to the Participants’ Relations Manager if needed.

– Participate in daily briefings with the Participants’ Relations team, and be an integral part of the team.

– Support on-event logistics to ensure optimum participant experience (info point, bib pick-up, participant briefings and any other tasks as needed).

– Perform other tasks as required.

This list is not exhaustive and you will be required to manage any reasonable tasks as and when required.

DETAILS

– September 2020 – September 2021 (flexible)

– “Convention de stage” or formal agreement through your educational provider is mandatory

– You will be given a monthly allowance of 800 CHF (gross – before any deductions are taken for state and federal taxes, insurance etc)

– 20 working days holiday for a 1 year internship

– For internships of 3 months or more we will reimburse the full cost of a half fare CFF card. The card entitles you to a 50% discount on any Swiss public transport (to qualify for a CFF card you must be living in Switzerland)

– Office hours are between 9.00am and 6.00pm, but during the events or busy periods, you may be expected to work evenings and weekends

– Travel, accommodation and subsistence are covered for approved business travel, in line with current company policies

PERSONAL SPECIFICATION

Skills and Abilities (Functional technical competencies)

– Fluent in French and English preferred and ideally in one or more languages between Spanish, Italian or German

– An interest in Outdoor Sports, especially running and cycling

– Excellent organisational skills

– Excellent communication skills

– Excellent “customer centric” state of mind

– Ability to work alone and as part of a team

– Willingness to learn

– Flexible approach to problem solving

– Ability to remain effective and calm whilst working under pressure

– A dedicated and enthusiastic approach

– Ability to work on-site at events throughout the contract

– Excellent database skills

– Must be proficient in MS Word, Excel, Outlook and PowerPoint.

– Full driving license

Character and Personal Qualities:

– Demonstrate our Haute Route values of Passion for Client Service, Innovation, Expertise, Balance, Respect for All, Teamwork, and Initiative.

– Flexible and adaptable to change

– Happy to multi-task in a fast-paced environment

– Enjoys working hard; is action oriented and full of energy for things he/she sees as challenging

– Travel Required: 5% travel required (Both international and domestic).

HOW TO APPLY

To apply, please send your applications with CV/resume and motivation letter (detailing your project and availability, confirm your nationality/work permit status) to the following address :

careers-ch@ocsport.com