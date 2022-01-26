Offre Emploi : Digital Systems Manager – Leicester City Football Club

The role of the Digital Systems Manager is to ensure the Club remains at the forefront of technical advances in ticket sales, both back office and online, including the customer journey. The role requires all event setup, across operations and commercial areas, and assist the Ticketing Manager in ensuring all colleagues are fully trained as and when required.

Who we’re looking for

The ideal candidate will have significant experience of working with cutting-edge technology in relation to sales of operational and commercial products within a club, with a passion for delivering a first-class customer experience through the Club’s digital systems, and a focus on the continuous improvement of said systems.

The right person for this role will have a proven track record in ticket-related services, with at least three years’ experience working in a dynamic sales environment, and a demonstrable record of achieving targets. Our ticketing team is a close working group of people, therefore it is essential that the successful candidate is an excellent team player and is able to communicate and collaborate effectively with both internal and external stakeholders.

While being qualified to degree level is desired, this is not essential, however experience in working with software such as SRO4 and inSite would be beneficial.

About the Club

Knowing some of the history of Leicester City Football Club helps you appreciate the sense of community, spirit and family for which the Foxes are renowned for.

Formed in 1884, the Club has been in the Premier League since 2014 when the Foxes were promoted as Championship winners. In 2016, Leicester City became Premier League champions. This remarkable achievement qualified them for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in the Club’s history, and the Foxes went on to reach the quarter-finals of the competition. The Club continues to build on that success, and celebrated lifting the prestigious FA Cup in May 2021.

Under the stewardship of King Power and the Club’s CEO Susan Whelan, Leicester City Football Club is deeply committed to the local community and its supporters and continually strives to ensure that every point of engagement with fans is truly world class, including the experience on matchdays. Meanwhile, investment in the Club continues, with the recent opening of a new state-of-the-art training ground in north Leicestershire.

Ultimately, the Club’s vision is as exciting as it is simple: we believe that together, it’s possible. We value and respect individual difference and recognise that the diversity of our staff contributes to our success off the pitch. Our inclusive culture and approach is supported by our Stonewall Diversity Champions partnership, our Time to Change pledge and our status as a Disability Confident employer.

Benefits package

Leicester City Football Club offers a competitive salary and pension scheme with life assurance to all its permanent employees. Employees are able to benefit from free onsite parking as well as an onsite subsidised staff restaurant. Employees also benefit from up to 33 days’ annual leave including bank holidays.

Contract type – Permanent

Hours per week – 37.5

Leicester City Football Club is an equal opportunities employer, and we positively welcome applications from all candidates regardless of age, disability, gender identity or expression, marriage and civil partnership, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief, sex and sexual orientation.

Leicester City Football Club is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff to share this commitment. As such, you may be subject to a satisfactory enhanced disclosure via the Disclosure & Barring Service and prior to taking up any role.

Suitable candidates will be interviewed as and when they apply, the role will be shut down as soon as a suitable candidate has been sourced.

If you feel you have the qualities and experience we are looking for please apply by sending an application form, along with a covering letter, by email to recruitment@lcfc.co.uk.