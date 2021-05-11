MLS – Colombus change de nom et de logo

Par - Le 11 mai 2021

 

Ce lundi, la franchise MLS des Colombus Crew a dévoilé sa nouvelle identité de marque et son nouveau logo. Le nom de l’équipe devient Columbus SC.

Alors que la saison 2021 de Major League Soccer a débuté depuis quelques semaines, Columbus Soccer Club a présenté sa nouvelle identité qui conserve les couleurs traditionnelles du club, le noir et or. Une annonce qui intervient alors que l’équipe entrera dans son nouveau stade cet été.

https://twitter.com/ColumbusCrew/status/1391831350970310656

Ancien logo Columbus Crew SC

Nouveau logo

Comme pour la nouvelle identité du club de Montréal (CF Montréal) dévoilé il y a quelques mois, ce changement provoque de nombreuses réactions sur les réseaux sociaux.

