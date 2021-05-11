MLS – Colombus change de nom et de logo

Ce lundi, la franchise MLS des Colombus Crew a dévoilé sa nouvelle identité de marque et son nouveau logo. Le nom de l’équipe devient Columbus SC.
Alors que la saison 2021 de Major League Soccer a débuté depuis quelques semaines, Columbus Soccer Club a présenté sa nouvelle identité qui conserve les couleurs traditionnelles du club, le noir et or. Une annonce qui intervient alors que l’équipe entrera dans son nouveau stade cet été.
https://twitter.com/ColumbusCrew/status/1391831350970310656
Ancien logo Columbus Crew SC
Nouveau logo
Comme pour la nouvelle identité du club de Montréal (CF Montréal) dévoilé il y a quelques mois, ce changement provoque de nombreuses réactions sur les réseaux sociaux.
Crew: hey can i copy your homework?
Clippers: sure just change a few things so it’s not obvious
Crew: ok pic.twitter.com/ZsLZAeHtb0
— Michael Morrison (@TheProdigalTwit) May 10, 2021
LISTEN TO YOUR FANS. This is disgusting and I will not be buying merchandise with this garbage logo on it
— Matt Lewis (@mhlewis8) May 10, 2021
A “re-brand” to try and sell more jerseys in the new stadium is cheap and short-sighted. Don’t tarnish the team’s history for a short term 💵 grab. Founding MLS/REIGNING CHAMP, be better than this!
What 🏆 changes it’s name?
TB Buccaneers changing to Pirates?
See the big picture!
— Brent Johnson (@OUCats88) May 10, 2021
Uninspired, bland, and contradictory. Spend the extra money, change everything back to the circle logo and if you really want to rebrand, work WITH the fans.
The new logo is 🗑#crew96
— Jay (@Metrojay1) May 10, 2021
