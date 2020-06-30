Offre de Stage : Creative Community Manager – Tonsser

Does the word « phéno » sound familiar to you? If yes, you probably know how it has become a symbol for a movement that is revolutionizing the football industry.

Here at Tonsser tech and sport have gathered with one mission: democratize and create transparency in football

More than 1 million players are showcasing their value in Europe’s leading youth football app. Every day matches and achievements don’t go unnoticed empowering the next generation of football players. You will be part of our brand team, responsible for creating and maintaining strong relationships with key stakeholders and growing our user community.

Reporting directly into the Senior Brand Manager, but working closely with Tonsser’s social media lead, this is an exciting opportunity to gain experience engaging with and growing the Tonsser community via our social platforms; Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube.

Based in Paris, you must speak French natively and English fluently. You must also demonstrate clear knowledge of the French football system, along with an appreciation for and understanding of youth football culture in France.

If you are a football obsessed who lives and breathes for the beautiful game, please send your application in English

What you will be doing:

Ensure the social channels are filled with amazing content that embodies our vision, ethos, and spirit, while ensuring it is consistent with our social strategy. This includes:

Adapting global assets to fit the taste and tone of the Tonsser community in France.

Sourcing and repackaging exciting video clips you find within the Tonsser community to keep our social channels alight with amazing grassroot player highlights

Sourcing relevant football content from beyond the Tonsser player community and bringing it into our social ecosystem in a credible way

Coming up with fun creative ideas, to further promote the identity and spark the imagination of our players

Community management; responding to inbound messages, commenting both reactive and proactively, channelling

Help build player relations through social outreach

Attentive to analytics and providing regular progress bulletins and performance reports to the Senior Brand Manager and Head of Social

Editing video to maximise its performance and ensure it fits the style guide of our brand + social channel it will be housed in (we will provide training and guidance on Premiere Pro if necessary)

Preparing imagery for social posts on Photoshop (as above)

Writing the text / copy for social posts, with keen attention to detail when it comes to spelling and grammar

You can say yes to the following :

Be a proud problem-solver, proactive and unafraid to float ideas

Show hunger and willingness to learn

Have an innate interest in social media

Love football, love French football culture

Be organised and communicate up the chain to managers or peers

Unafraid to flag mistakes or raise potential issues early to help us help you!

Be an ear to the ground in France

Hard working, passionate and self-motivated individual

Understanding and appreciation of storytelling, relatability and what binds a community

Some additional information:

Joining date: asap

Internship duration: 3-6 months

Hiring process: Interview with Irene – Interview with Hiring manager, Mohammed

If you have any doubts regarding the process you can contact to Irene by LinkedIn or email to: irene@tonsser.com 🤗

What we offer:

A chance to grow one of the most promising startups in the football industry

An opportunity to build yourself into football content environment

Getting to teamwork with amazing people

Be part of a company with Multinational DNA, where the official language is English but we speak: Danish, Lithuanian, French, Spanish, Dutch, Serbo-Croatian, German, Polish, Portuguese, Bulgarian and Italian! 🌍

100% Work from home flexibility 🏡

Donkey Republic membership, so you can explore Copenhagen like a true native 🚲

Regular company trips ✈️

