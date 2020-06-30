Offre de Stage : Creative Community Manager – Tonsser

Does the word « phéno » sound familiar to you? If yes, you probably know how it has become a symbol for a movement that is revolutionizing the football industry.
Here at Tonsser tech and sport have gathered with one mission: democratize and create transparency in football
More than 1 million players are showcasing their value in Europe’s leading youth football app. Every day matches and achievements don’t go unnoticed empowering the next generation of football players. You will be part of our brand team, responsible for creating and maintaining strong relationships with key stakeholders and growing our user community.
Reporting directly into the Senior Brand Manager, but working closely with Tonsser’s social media lead, this is an exciting opportunity to gain experience engaging with and growing the Tonsser community via our social platforms; Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube.
Based in Paris, you must speak French natively and English fluently. You must also demonstrate clear knowledge of the French football system, along with an appreciation for and understanding of youth football culture in France.
If you are a football obsessed who lives and breathes for the beautiful game, please send your application in English
What you will be doing:
Ensure the social channels are filled with amazing content that embodies our vision, ethos, and spirit, while ensuring it is consistent with our social strategy. This includes:
Adapting global assets to fit the taste and tone of the Tonsser community in France.
Sourcing and repackaging exciting video clips you find within the Tonsser community to keep our social channels alight with amazing grassroot player highlights
Sourcing relevant football content from beyond the Tonsser player community and bringing it into our social ecosystem in a credible way
Coming up with fun creative ideas, to further promote the identity and spark the imagination of our players
Community management; responding to inbound messages, commenting both reactive and proactively, channelling
Help build player relations through social outreach
Attentive to analytics and providing regular progress bulletins and performance reports to the Senior Brand Manager and Head of Social
Editing video to maximise its performance and ensure it fits the style guide of our brand + social channel it will be housed in (we will provide training and guidance on Premiere Pro if necessary)
Preparing imagery for social posts on Photoshop (as above)
Writing the text / copy for social posts, with keen attention to detail when it comes to spelling and grammar
You can say yes to the following :
Be a proud problem-solver, proactive and unafraid to float ideas
Show hunger and willingness to learn
Have an innate interest in social media
Love football, love French football culture
Be organised and communicate up the chain to managers or peers
Unafraid to flag mistakes or raise potential issues early to help us help you!
Be an ear to the ground in France
Hard working, passionate and self-motivated individual
Understanding and appreciation of storytelling, relatability and what binds a community
Some additional information:
Joining date: asap
Internship duration: 3-6 months
Hiring process: Interview with Irene – Interview with Hiring manager, Mohammed
If you have any doubts regarding the process you can contact to Irene by LinkedIn or email to: irene@tonsser.com 🤗
What we offer:
A chance to grow one of the most promising startups in the football industry
An opportunity to build yourself into football content environment
Getting to teamwork with amazing people
Be part of a company with Multinational DNA, where the official language is English but we speak: Danish, Lithuanian, French, Spanish, Dutch, Serbo-Croatian, German, Polish, Portuguese, Bulgarian and Italian! 🌍
100% Work from home flexibility 🏡
Donkey Republic membership, so you can explore Copenhagen like a true native 🚲
Regular company trips ✈️
Laisser un commentaire