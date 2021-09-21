Offre de Stage : Digital Communication Assistant – Top Five Management

Offres emplois-stages Sport RH
Par - Le 21 septembre 2021

 

Top Five Management is a global leading athletes and events management agency in the tennis industry. Currently representing over 30 players, from junior to top level, such as Elina Svitolina, Ons Jabeur or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Top Five is also specialized in junior Tennis Events management across 3 continents.

We are looking for a Digital Communication Assistant:

MISSIONS

> Animation of athletes & events’ social networks;
> Development of a content distribution schedule in collaboration with the Digital Manager;
> Creation of content for athletes & events (visuals & videos);
> Prospection of new clients;
> Monitoring and benchmarks of the best social media trends in sports.

REQUIREMENTS

> Communication/Graphic Design School;
> English & French (written and spoken);
> Strong writing skills (French and English);
> Good social media knowledge;
> Strong skills on Adobe Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, InDesign);

PROFILE

> Creative, dynamic and detail oriented;
> Organized and responsible.
> Willing to work on flexible hours (international events);
> Passionate about sports.

CONDITIONS

Contract: Internship (6 months)
Salary: Internship
Starting date: ASAP
Location: Boulogne-Billancourt (92100)

Please send CV, motivation letter and creative portfolio at: etienne.catalan@topfivemanagement.net

 

