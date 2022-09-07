Offre Emploi : eCommerce Project Manager – SPORTFIVE

The responsibilities of the ECommerce project manager will be the following :

– responsible of the implementation and development of a new eCommerce platform : Coordination with SPORTFIVE Germany and SPORTFIVE France departments involved in this project

– in charge of rights holders and third party customers as a permanent contact person (customer, product, requirements)

– responsible for the content management, the editorial planning and publication of content in our CMS : On the eCommerce web site, through emailing campaigns..

– create and implement the digital marketing strategy of the eCommerce platform to increase all the KPIs : Sales, visibility, customer satisfaction..

– analyze the relevant KPIs in relation to content performance on the platform and in the shop

– be an enabler for our online marketing team and will be involved in the planning of campaigns for current topics and content

– responsible for the management and operational implementation of customer support (Brand)

– define standards in customer support and are responsible for their fulfilment

– support internal projects and the creation of sales presentations and reports

– responsible of the creation of marketing tools for our hospitality sales team based in Paris

– responsible to manage the sales administration

Profil

Education :

Master degree in Ecommerce or Digital Marketing or Marketing

Experience :

Work experience of 3/5 years in digital project management (ecommerce) and some professional experience in the areas of sports marketing, e-commerce, ticketing, etc.

Requirements :

– good understanding of content management and working with content management systems like Shopware, Spryker

– high level customer orientation and service focus as well as good communication skills

– expertise in online marketing and customer communication : Marketing automation tools, emailing software…

– team player (m/f/d) and enjoy collaborative work

– eager to get things done

– confident attitude and good communication skills

– Fluent in French with very good communication skills in English

– Management

BON PLAN : Pour vous abonner aux chaînes Canal+, beIN SPORTS, Eurosport... au meilleur tarif, rendez-vous ici

Contact : fr.drh@sportfive.com