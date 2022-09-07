Offre Emploi : eCommerce Project Manager – SPORTFIVE

The responsibilities of the ECommerce project manager will be the following :
– responsible of the implementation and development of a new eCommerce platform : Coordination with SPORTFIVE Germany and SPORTFIVE France departments involved in this project
– in charge of rights holders and third party customers as a permanent contact person (customer, product, requirements)
– responsible for the content management, the editorial planning and publication of content in our CMS : On the eCommerce web site, through emailing campaigns..
– create and implement the digital marketing strategy of the eCommerce platform to increase all the KPIs : Sales, visibility, customer satisfaction..
– analyze the relevant KPIs in relation to content performance on the platform and in the shop
– be an enabler for our online marketing team and will be involved in the planning of campaigns for current topics and content
– responsible for the management and operational implementation of customer support (Brand)
– define standards in customer support and are responsible for their fulfilment
– support internal projects and the creation of sales presentations and reports
– responsible of the creation of marketing tools for our hospitality sales team based in Paris
– responsible to manage the sales administration
Profil
Education :
Master degree in Ecommerce or Digital Marketing or Marketing
Experience :
Work experience of 3/5 years in digital project management (ecommerce) and some professional experience in the areas of sports marketing, e-commerce, ticketing, etc.
Requirements :
– good understanding of content management and working with content management systems like Shopware, Spryker
– high level customer orientation and service focus as well as good communication skills
– expertise in online marketing and customer communication : Marketing automation tools, emailing software…
– team player (m/f/d) and enjoy collaborative work
– eager to get things done
– confident attitude and good communication skills
– Fluent in French with very good communication skills in English
– Management
Contact : fr.drh@sportfive.com
