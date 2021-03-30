Offre Emploi : Sponsorship Sales Manager – Top Five

Par - Le 30 mars 2021

 

Top Five is a global leading athletes and events management agency in the tennis industry. Currently representing over 30 players, from junior to top level, such as Elina Svitolina, Ons Jabeur or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Top Five is also specialized in junior Tennis Events management across 3 continents.

We are looking for a Sponsorship Sales Manager to accelerate the development of our Commercial and Sponsorship department.

MISSION
Working closely with the company CEO and with the Head of Events, the Sponsorship Sales Manager will contribute to the reinforcement of the company’s commercial activities, developing sponsorship revenues for both our athletes and our events.

In this regard, the Sponsorship Sales Manager should:

> Contribute to the definition of a dedicated strategy for each client and event
> Identify target industries and target companies, as well as appropriate contacts
> Prepare market analysis and commercial approach for target prospects
> Set-up commercial appointments for the CEO, prepare meetings
> Set-up own commercial appointments, conduct negotiations and finalize deals
> Ensure coordination with local commercial agents

REQUIREMENTS
> Master Degree in sales/marketing or Business School diploma
> Proven work experience as a commercial manager or similar function
> Perfect English and French (written and spoken), third language appreciated
> Strong interpersonal and negotiation skills (in French and English)
> Ability to work in a multi-cultural environment

PROFILE
> Extremely dynamic and highly committed
> Convincing, result and customer oriented with entrepreneurial mindset
> Able to work in a fast-paced environment, requiring reactivity and adaptability
> Extremely organized, with attention to details
> Passionate about sports

CONDITIONS
Contract: CDI
Salary: Depending on the experience
Starting date : Immediately
Location: Paris (75016), Porte de St Cloud

Contact us at job@topfivemanagement.net

 

