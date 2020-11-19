NBA – Vistaprint nouveau sponsor maillot des Boston Celtics

Actus Basket Sports US
Par - Le 19 novembre 2020

 

A partir de la saison 2020-2021 de NBA, les Boston Celtics évolueront avec un nouveau sponsor présent sur la bretelle de leurs maillots.

Vistaprint va remplacer GE (General Electric) après 3 années de partenariat et l’introduction du programme sponsoring en 2017.

Un nouveau contrat sponsoring pluriannuel signé par l’entremise de la société Excel Sports Management.

 

Derniers articles

Tennis - Infosys et Rolex prolongent avec l'ATP Service Civique : Chargé(e) de projet - Sport dans la Ville Qatar Airways dévoile un avion "Coupe du Monde de la FIFA 2022" Un sponsor majeur des Bleus prolonge jusqu'en 2028 Uber Eats affiche #SupportersDeNosRestos sur le maillot de l'OM Tennis - La FFT ouvre sa plateforme e-commerce aux boutiques de proximité frappées par les fermetures Le Paris Saint-Germain lance une nouvelle application Comment Sony utilise le sponsoring sportif dans la promotion de sa nouvelle PlayStation 5

Laisser un commentaire

Comment Sony utilise le sponsoring sportif dans la promotion... Le Paris Saint-Germain lance une nouvelle application
Sponsoring - Tennis - Infosys et Rolex prolongent avec l'ATP(Lire la suite) Service Civique - Service Civique : Chargé(e) de projet - Sport dans la Ville(Lire la suite) Activation - Qatar Airways dévoile un avion Coupe du Monde de la FIFA 2022(Lire la suite) Sponsoring - Un sponsor majeur des Bleus prolonge jusqu'en 2028(Lire la suite) Sponsoring - Uber Eats affiche #SupportersDeNosRestos sur le maillot de l'OM(Lire la suite) Tennis - La FFT ouvre sa plateforme e-commerce aux boutiques de proximité frappées par les fermetures(Lire la suite)
Replier