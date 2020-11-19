NBA – Vistaprint nouveau sponsor maillot des Boston Celtics

A partir de la saison 2020-2021 de NBA, les Boston Celtics évolueront avec un nouveau sponsor présent sur la bretelle de leurs maillots.

Vistaprint va remplacer GE (General Electric) après 3 années de partenariat et l’introduction du programme sponsoring en 2017.

Un nouveau contrat sponsoring pluriannuel signé par l’entremise de la société Excel Sports Management.

We are excited to announce a wide-ranging, multi-year partnership with @Vistaprint. The collaboration will highlight Boston and New England-based small businesses and feature Vistaprint on Celtics jerseys beginning with the 2020-21 season.

Learn more at https://t.co/GeEcgE916X pic.twitter.com/tMCgUhKgN1

— Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 17, 2020